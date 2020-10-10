After fully recovering from COVID, Abhishek back for The Big Bull fight

Producer Anand Pandit on Friday welcomed actor Abhishek Bachchan, who recently recovered from the COVID-19, back on the sets of his biographical crime saga, The Big Bull, after nearly a six months' break. The super-paced thriller, loosely based on the life of Harshad Mehta and his financial crimes, had barely a few days of shoot remaining when the country went under the lockdown. During this, the Guru actor tested positive for the COVID-19 and spent nearly a month in hospital before complete recovery. Pandit said the aim is to finish the film's patchwork by mid-October. "Abhishek is a good-natured trooper and is going out of his way to accommodate us despite having battled COVID-19. He is thankfully totally healthy now and as enthusiastic as ever. It is a blessing to have him as our lead star."

The team is ensuring that everyone on the sets is totally safe amid COVID-19. "We are COVID proofing every inch of our sets. We have a team of COVID-19 watchdogs supervising everything and there is always at least one expert available to us at any given time," Pandit added.

The producer himself and his cast and crew have not let any temporary setback define the experience of making The Big Bull. "This has been a rewarding journey despite the occasional delays and with Abhishek back on the sets, we are all even more energised and motivated than before," Pandit said.

Coproduced by Ajay Devgan, the film also features Ileana D' Cruz in a pivotal role.

The movie will be released on Disney+ Hostar.

