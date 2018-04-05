After Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar too slam Shahid Afridi's Kashmir tweet

"It's obvious we have got capable people to manage and run our country. No outsider needs to tell us what we need to do," said Tendulkar, a Bharat Ratna awardee



Virat Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli slammed former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi following his tweet on condemning anti-terror operations in Kashmir yesterday.

"As an Indian you want to express what is best for your nation and my interests are always for the benefit of our nation. If anything opposes it, I would never support it for sure," Kohli told reporters.



Sachin Tendulkar

"But having said that, it's a very personal choice for someone to comment about certain issues. Unless I have total knowledge of the issues and the intricacies of it I don't engage in it but definitely, your priority stays with your nation," he added.

Meanwhile, cricket great Sachin Tendulkar too commented on Afridi's tweet on the sidelines of former India skipper Sourav Ganguly's book launch A Century Is Not Enough, yesterday.

"It's obvious we have got capable people to manage and run our country. No outsider needs to tell us what we need to do," said Tendulkar, a Bharat Ratna awardee.

Replying to Afridi's tweet, seasoned India opener Gautam Gambhir wrote on Tuesday: "Afridi is only looking for UN which in his retarded dictionary means "UNDER NINTEEN" his age bracket."

