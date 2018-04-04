Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi go to war over Kashmir Valley suppression

Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir his Pakistan rival Shahid Afridi have had numerous showdowns during their international career. Apparently not much has changed



Gautam Gambhir



Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir his Pakistan rival Shahid Afridi have had numerous showdowns during their international career. In 2007, during the Kanpur ODI, Afridi and Gambhir got entangled in a heated verbal exchange after crashing into each other while the latter attempted to steal a single. The umpires had to intervene, and separate the two. Apparently not much has changed since.

Gautam Gambhir has lashed out at former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi following the latter's tweet on the recent clampdown in the Kashmir Valley. Afridi urged the United Nations to intervene in 'India Occupied Kashmir' to stop the killing of innocent human beings.

"Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir. Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren't they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?" Afridi, 38, wrote yesterday.

Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren't they making efforts to stop this bloodshed? — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) 3 April 2018



Shahid Afridi

"Media called me for reaction on @SAfridiOfficial tweet on OUR Kashmir & @UN. What's there to say? Afridi is only looking for @UN which in his retarded dictionary means "UNDER NINTEEN" his age bracket. Media can relax, @SAfridiOfficial is celebrating a dismissal off a no-ball!!!" replied Gautam Gambhir.

Media called me for reaction on @SAfridiOfficial tweet on OUR Kashmir & @UN. What’s there to say? Afridi is only looking for @UN which in his retarded dictionary means “UNDER NINTEEN” his age bracket. Media can relax, @SAfridiOfficial is celebrating a dismissal off a no- ball!!! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) 3 April 2018



