After HC order, cops finally file FIR against 19-year-old's parents

crime

Runaway couple Priyanka and Viraj had told the HC that they were being constantly threatened with harm because they are from different castes

Priyanka and Viraj who have been on the run for a while

Priyanka Shetye, 19, who had alleged that her parents and paternal uncle were threatening her with harm for wanting to marry a boy from a different caste, has finally got an FIR registered in the case. On Thursday evening, the MIDC Police station registered the FIR against Priyanka's father, mother and uncle. Two teams have been deployed by the police to hunt down the trio, as they have gone missing.

Also, Priyanka and her boyfriend Viraj Awghade, also 19, a business administration student, are yet to get police security as ordered by the Bombay High Court. Priyanka, a law student, had rushed to the Bombay High Court seeking protection from the police and action against her parents and uncle as the trio had been threatening her into cutting ties with Viraj. On Tuesday, May 7, the court had ordered the Maharashtra State Police to file a case against her parents and provide security cover to both Priyanka and Viraj.

As directed by the court, an FIR was registered against Santosh Bandu Shetye, Priyanka's father, her mother Yogita and paternal uncle Dattatray Shetye in Talegaon MIDC Police station. "Priyanka has given her complete statement to the police and finally an FIR was registered. The police, who were initially not too cooperative, have suddenly started helping her," said advocate Nitin Satpute, Priyanka's lawyer.

Priyanka's parents had not only threatened her verbally, but her uncle threatened to kill her and had even pointed a gun at her forehead. Priyanka was allegedly kept at her uncle's house for almost a month as punishment for falling in love with a boy from a lower caste.

SM Bhawari, in charge of Talgaon MIDC police station, told mid-day, "We have filed a case under IPC section 354 (outraging modesty of women) , 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 344 (wrongful confinement for ten or more days) 504 (provoking breach of peace) , 506 (2) (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention) and relevant sections of Arms Act. The cops are looking for her parents and uncle. "Till now we have found no clue of the whereabouts of the three of them. But, we are confident of tracking them down as soon as possible," an officer from Talegaon MIDC Police station said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates