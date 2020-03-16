After Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, it's time for Corona Pyaar Hai, confirms Krishika Lulla

Bollywood movie titles have been unique and unconventional a lot of times, but who would have thought the extent of filmmakers' imaginations? Believe it or not, Krishika Lulla of Eros, who has been a prominent name of Bollywood for a long time, has plans to make a film called, Corona Pyaar Hai! Hope Hrithik Roshan is reading.

Talking to Times Of India, she confirmed the news and said, "Currently the scripting is going on. The subject (of the epidemic) is going to be set in a love story. Currently, we are fine-tuning the script and are waiting for things to subside, as things have come to a standstill now. Once everything is normal, we will start the project in full swing."

Another body by the name of the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association also wishes to make films with Corona in their monikers. "We have already registered one called Deadly Corona, they said.

And this is how some reactions on Twitter were:

Last night I read something about the virus and then something else about Hrithik Roshan. Woke up singing Corona Pyaar Hai ð­ — Muhammed Joosab (@MuhammedJoosab) March 12, 2020

Corona Pyaar Hai starring Tiger Shroff who would go to China to save his girlfriend from Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/bxVzfbyrQU — bunny (@Bunny_I_) March 15, 2020

New movie plot:



A boy and girl are stranded in an island and all cruises stopped due to the pandemic. Slowly love blooms and they become a lovely couple.



Name of the movie: corona pyaar hai! pic.twitter.com/rGfHsqsFgg — Bharath Chamarajanagara (@bharathceegee) March 16, 2020

Well, let's see how these people react when these films actually come out!

