After Katrina Kaif and Taimur Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut's doll takes over the internet!

Kangana Ranaut's social media team has shared a picture of a doll designed after the actress' character in the 2019 film, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. The Manikarnika doll is dressed up in a saree and traditional Indian jewellery inspired by Kangana's look in the film.

Sharing the photo on social media, the actress' team wrote: "#Manikarnika Dolls are the new favourite for children. It's nice when kids will learn about our heroes growing up and get inspired with patriotism and bravery."

Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi released on January 25 last year. Kangana played the title role and the film also marked her debut as a director. Kangana has also named her production house Manikarnika Films after her directorial debut film.

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for her next release Thalaivi. The 33-year-old actor will be essaying the role of Jayalalithaa in the flick. The 'Tanu weds Manu' actor is currently in her hometown Manali and is practising self-isolation.

Speaking about Kangana, the actress has been in news recently for raising a debate against nepotism in the film industry that was sparked due to Sushant Singh Rajput's death on June 14. She believes the actor was anxious about work and about how people were constantly cornering him.

