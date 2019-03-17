After Kiki Challenge, the new Triangle Challenge is taking over the Internet
The newest challenge is a dance trend that involves three perfectly coordinated dance partners to try the #TriangleChallenge
Online trends never cease to stop and after the Kiki challenge, Netizens are going crazy over the new one that has arrived. The newest challenge is a dance trend that involves three perfectly coordinated dance partners to try the #TriangleChallenge. Although the new dance style may not be easy but netizens cannot stop trying it.
Flossing, dabbing and the Kiki Challenge are in the past, now the internet is flooded with Triangle Challenge. Dozens and dozens of videos showing netizens doing the challenge. Unlike Kiki challenge and 10-year challenge, the new Triangle Challenge may not be the easiest to master but it's quite interesting.
According to several reports, the Triangle Challenge began in February and picked up momentum. Gradually the challenge has become a something of a stir online. Now netizens are grabbing their favourite dance partners to try it.
The challenge requires three partners to stand in a triangle with their arms on each other's shoulders. This dance style is quite challenging as all three partners must maintain coordination to succeed in the challenge.
Take a look at the tweets shared by people:
This is what the @Whitchurch_HC keepers get up to at training on a wet Monday evening @HockeyWales #TriangleDance #Triangledancechallenge #trianglechallenge pic.twitter.com/FiC1fBTClL— Amie Richards (@AmieRichards) March 13, 2019
What else do staff do before the children arrive at school? ðÂÂ¤·ðÂÂÂÂ¼âÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂ Triangle Challenge - completed it mate ðÂÂÂÂªðÂÂÂÂ¼ @HorsendalePS @AsSmalley @Miss_E_Clarke #trianglechallenge #enjoyment #creativity pic.twitter.com/DBZUsS4VOx— Helen Flint (@MrsFlint_HPS) March 13, 2019
@Bed_AcadPE smashing the #TriangleChallenge ðÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂ @AlexParrottPE got there in the endðÂÂÂÂªðÂÂÂÂ¾— Mr A! (@ActiveYouthUK) March 15, 2019
#FridayFun #FeelGoodFriday #TraingleDanceChallenge pic.twitter.com/GsO9wV1jLj
Had to see if our students could do this. Pre lift warmup! #trianglechallenge #physed pic.twitter.com/r0Oenp46bu— Corey Brown (@MrBrown_UMS_PE) March 14, 2019
We're never one to turn down a challengeðÂÂ¥¤#milkshakechallenge #triangledancechallenge #trianglechallenge #dancechallenge pic.twitter.com/n6FnYE0RXE— intu Victoria Centre (@intuVictoriaCen) March 14, 2019
#TriangleChallenge = #Nailedit ðÂÂÂÂª pic.twitter.com/fjE2KL188Q— á´ÂÂÊÂÂÉªsá´ÂÂÉªÉ´á´ÂÂ á´ÂÂá´ÂÂÊÂÂá´ÂÂá´¢ (@TheKristinaCP) March 14, 2019
The triangle dance challenge comes to @VIRTarHeels with @BDixonMD and @AliciaBlountFNP #Triangledance in the Triangle! #wherewereyouBream? pic.twitter.com/iTxjBq1vxg— Ari Isaacson (@AriIsaacsonMD) March 12, 2019
I can't stop laughing at this! #triangledance #twats pic.twitter.com/HxVwcZPZJv— Amy Handley (@amychandley1985) March 11, 2019
Wonder what will come next after the triangle challenge.
