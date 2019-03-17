After Kiki Challenge, the new Triangle Challenge is taking over the Internet

Updated: Mar 17, 2019, 08:54 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The newest challenge is a dance trend that involves three perfectly coordinated dance partners to try the #TriangleChallenge

Online trends never cease to stop and after the Kiki challenge, Netizens are going crazy over the new one that has arrived. The newest challenge is a dance trend that involves three perfectly coordinated dance partners to try the #TriangleChallenge. Although the new dance style may not be easy but netizens cannot stop trying it.

Flossing, dabbing and the Kiki Challenge are in the past, now the internet is flooded with Triangle Challenge. Dozens and dozens of videos showing netizens doing the challenge. Unlike Kiki challenge and 10-year challenge, the new Triangle Challenge may not be the easiest to master but it's quite interesting.

According to several reports, the Triangle Challenge began in February and picked up momentum. Gradually the challenge has become a something of a stir online. Now netizens are grabbing their favourite dance partners to try it.

The challenge requires three partners to stand in a triangle with their arms on each other's shoulders. This dance style is quite challenging as all three partners must maintain coordination to succeed in the challenge.

Take a look at the tweets shared by people:

Wonder what will come next after the triangle challenge.

