After layoffs and firings, NextGig comes as a ray of hope for all the employees

The hopes of many employees have gone down in the dust as many companies have laid off the employees and fired them due to the coronavirus pandemic. The sole reason for the employees being sacked is the poor financial condition of the companies. The COVID-19 crisis has put many financial operations on hold. In this tough situation, NextGig is helping the candidates find jobs despite the markets getting affected. NextGig, a community-based job action center is empowering people by helping them in such critical times.

Developed by SapienHR Analytics, NextGig is doing an incredible job giving the candidates timely updates about hiring alerts. SapeinHR Analytics has experience of working with almost one lakh candidates and companies from different sectors. The men behind the company are Ravi and Siddeque who are associated with the hiring industry since 2015. Both are alumni of Nottingham University Business School and have rightly created the placement platform for the candidates to apply for the jobs.

SapienHR Analytics came into existence in 2015 and till date, the company has served more than 100 clients. Ravi holds an experience of more than 10 years in strategic and business leadership while Siddeque too has an experience of almost a decade in the field of technology and entertainment. “Many startups which were established recently are at a higher risk with having no inflow of revenue coming in at this time. It is pretty evident with many well-known companies cutting hundreds of jobs to maintain the financial stability in the crisis”, quoted Siddeque.

Besides this, Ravi believes that many firms including grocery delivery, fintech, gaming and logistics and transportation are hunting for human resources during this time. He said, “The tech startups are leaving no stone unturned and are aggressively looking for hiring. Many experienced professionals have lost their jobs due to the company facing losses. This would benefit many startups with having skilled employees.” To know more, check out the website www.nextgig.co.

