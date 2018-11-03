After marathon meeting with Diwakar Raote, Ola-Uber cabbies call off strike

national

Maharashtra Rajya Rashtriya Kamgar Sangh's leader Sachin Ahir, who led the strike said that they are willing to consider the new proposals

Cabbies had been on strike for nearly a fortnight. Representational Image

Almost a fortnight after being on strike, drivers of cab aggregators Ola and Uber called it off after a marathon meeting with state transport minister Diwakar Raote. They said they were looking forward to receiving revised fare proposals from the companies to sync with fuel hikes.

Maharashtra Rajya Rashtriya Kamgar Sangh's leader Sachin Ahir, who led the strike said, "We're willing to consider the new proposals. A second round of meetings will be held again on November 15. We hope we don't have to go on strike again. We apologise to commuters for all the inconvenience." A section of union leaders said earlier in the day that they would take out a morcha to Azad Maidan on Saturday.

Prior to the strike being called off, several cabbies had decided to return to work, even if they face violence. A message that went viral among cabbies said, "Can't wait anymore as [we] can't let kids and family die of hunger or [be] thrown out of home for not paying rent, or [out of] school for not paying fees."

Ansar, an Ola driver partner, said earlier in the day, "I've been working with Ola for over a year now and it has been a happy experience. This strike is taking a toll on my family and me. I have not been able to earn even a single penny from the past 12 days and the house has been running on savings. I would urge the authorities to please step in and help drivers like me who really want to work and earn a respectable living."

