After Rooh Afza and Roohi Afza, Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's film undergoes another title change

Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma's upcoming horror film, Roohi Afza, has undergone another title change. Now, it's called Roohi Afzana. The film was previously titled Rooh Afza. Considering Dinesh Vijan's production is still months away from release, should we expect another change as well?

It's not just horror but is also driven by comedy. Horror-comedy seems to be the new genre Bollywood filmmakers and actors are fascinated by. After the success of Golmaal Again and Stree, this is one form of storytelling more and more makers want to rely on.

As far as Roohi Afzana is concerned, the story is touted to revolve around a ghost who puts all the bridegrooms in a town to sleep with his singing so that it can possess their brides. Trapped in this madness would be the three leads- Rao, Sharma, and Kapoor. Janhvi has often spoken how much she admires Rajkummar and this is like a dream come true for her.

Dinesh Vijan and Rajkummar team up again after the blockbuster success of Stree and before we witness a sequel to this film, they have come up with another intruding collaboration. Sharma is fresh off the success of Chhichhore and Kapoor just had Ghost Stories. This is one film worth looking forward to.

All set to release on April 17, we cannot wait to see another horror-comedy that should hopefully scare and tickle at the same time. Will the duo be able to repeat the cult of Stree? Time to wait and watch!

