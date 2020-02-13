After Shakuntala Devi, Vidya Balan is all set to turn into a Sherni!

Vidya Balan is finally back to doing multiple films all over again. She did Mission Mangal last year, will be doing the Shakuntala Devi biopic this year, which is all set to release on May 8. And now, she has already signed her next film titled Sherni.

Taking to her Instagram account, she announced the news and also gave out the details of the film. It's directed by the same filmmaker who made the fantastic Newton, Amit Masurkar and produced by Bhushan Kumar.

Take a look right here:

Balan is one of the most incredibly talented actors we have in the country, who has given unforgettable performances right from her debut to her last film. Be it Parineeta, Ishqiya, Paa, The Dirty Picture or Kahaani, she knows what it takes to create a character, mold its emotions, and deliver a compelling performance.

With Shakuntala Devi and Sherni, it seems she's back to being in great form!

