After Street Dancer 3D, Remo D'Souza next to be an action drama

During the promotional leg of Street Dancer 3D, reports suggested that director Remo D'Souza and his favourite actor Varun Dhawan will reunite for another dance film. The rumours have all but quietened down after the lukewarm response to the Republic Day release. The director-choreographer, on his part, insists that he has pencilled in on his next—an actioner.

Wonder if he has decided to steer away from the dance genre after having burnt his fingers with Street Dancer 3D, and he dismisses the suggestion. "My next is an action drama and it's completely different from Race 3 [his last actioner]. I had written a few scripts when I was [busy with my choreographing duties], including a dance film. But this is the one I want to make first; I may start shooting for it by April-May," says the director, before hinting, "I am in talks with a top actor for the same."

Does that mean he won't knock on the door of his frequent collaborator Dhawan? "I think he is busy with other projects. Varun [has his plate full with] three films, so my next won't star him, but you never know after that. The ABCD series has been lucky for all of us."

Not too long ago, it was speculated that D'Souza would helm Dance Daddy with Salman Khan. Soon after, there was buzz that he had pitched the idea to Dhawan. Quiz him on the developments, and he says, "These [reports that he is collaborating with Dhawan] are rumours. The script of Dance Daddy is with Salman sir. If he ever wants to make it, I will do it with him."

