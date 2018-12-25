After struggling to get success in Bollywood, Ihana Dhillon returns to Punjabi films

regional-cinema

Ihana Dhillon

After making her debut in Hate Story 4 earlier this year, Punjabi actor Ihana Dhillon has packed her bags to return to Punjabi films. The actor failed to spread her charm in Bollywood, and with little left to do in the Hindi film industry, Ihana returns to her roots.

Ihana Dhillon also did an item number in the Arjun Rampal-starrer Nastik, which is yet to see the light of day. She did some photo shoots too but her efforts proved futile. She has now gone back to Punjabi films but says she will give B-Town a second shot. Better luck next time, Ihana.

In an earlier interview with mid-day.com, talking about juggling between Punjabi cinema and Bollywood, Ihana said, "My comfort zone is Punjabi and I am not doing much work in Bollywood. I started my career from here, my roots are here, and I don't want to leave my Punjabi career. But, I am going to be very choosy from now onwards. I would like to do different characters. It is little tiring for me to travel up and down. Because of my date issues, I had to leave a few Bollywood films, but now I'll act wiser."

