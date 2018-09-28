Ihana Dhillon on Nastik: Was a great experience working with Arjun Rampal

bollywood

Punjabi actress Ihana Dhillon, who was noticed in Bollywood with Hate Story 4, will next be seen doing a cameo in Arjun Rampal's Nastik

Ihana Dhillon. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/ihanadhillon

Actress Ihana Dhillon, known in Bollywood for her stint in Hate Story 4, is all set with her next Hindi film. The actress, who majorly works in the Punjabi film industry, has her second Hindi film with Arjun Rampal. The film titled, Nastik will have a special dance number by this sizzling beauty. Sharing her experience of working in both the film industries, and with Arjun Rampal, Ihana exclusively spoke to mid-day online about her career choices.

Which film are you shooting for right now?

I am currently shooting for my Punjabi film Gulam, and then I am starting Gunda from October. I'm also doing a Hindi movie but can't announce the movie's name.

Are you talking about Nastik?

Nastik is already shot and I am just doing a cameo role in the film with a song.

How did you bag this film?

They saw my work in Hate Story 4 and a couple of other Punjabi movies. I think they were looking for a face and they found that face in me. They just contacted me for the song first. It was very different and challenging because that song is very different and I had to put on some weight because I play a village girl's role. The shooting was very fun and people on the sets were amazing.

How was it working with Arjun Rampal in Nastik?

It was a great experience working with Arjun Rampal sir. I was a little nervous before meeting him because he's a senior actor. He's very humble and has guided me in a few things.

Arjun Rampal is a big prankster on sets. Were you a victim of any of his pranks?

No. We did not get that much time to have fun or talk too much on sets. It was a very tight schedule. The character he is playing in the film is a very serious character. We didn't get that much chance to speak to each other. Even the location at where we were shooting, it was very tiring.

How do you balance working, both in Bollywood and Punjabi films?

My comfort zone is Punjabi and I am not doing much work in Bollywood. I started my career from here, my roots are here, and I don't want to leave my Punjabi career. But, I am going to be very choosy from now onwards. I would like to do different characters. It is little tiring for me to travel up and down. Because of my date issues, I had to leave a few Bollywood films, but now I'll act wiser.

One star you want to work within Bollywood?

From the new generation, Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, they are all amazing and talented. I would love to work with Amitabh Bachchan sir if given an opportunity.

