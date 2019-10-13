After sudden disappearance, WhatsApp back on Google Play Store

San Francisco: Facebook-owned WhatsApp on Saturday confirmed that the app was now back on the Google App store after its sudden disappearance. New users' can download the app on Android phones by just typing WhatsApp on the search box of Google Play Store. Unfortunately, the reason for the short absence remains unclear. Users on Friday reported that the Facebook-owned instant chat messenger app disappeared from the Google Play Store.

Due to the sudden disappearance, those who were looking to join WhatsApp for the first time were not able to install it via the Play Store.

ðÂÂÂÂ¨ WhatsApp for Android is disappeared from the Play Store!

Try to search it and you will see that's disappeared.



It's still accessible using the link https://t.co/jaEU3u6pGN



WhatsApp Business is still available. — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) October 11, 2019

Meanwhile, WhatsApp for Business, still remained on the Play Store, as spotted by WABetaInfo, a fan website that tracks WhatsApp updates. It was the website that reported the application’s disappearance from the Play Store on Twitter.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates