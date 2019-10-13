MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

After sudden disappearance, WhatsApp back on Google Play Store

Updated: Oct 13, 2019, 11:21 IST | IANS | San Francisco

New users' can download the app on Android phones by just typing WhatsApp on the search box of Google Play Store

This picture has been used for representational purposes.
This picture has been used for representational purposes.

San Francisco: Facebook-owned WhatsApp on Saturday confirmed that the app was now back on the Google App store after its sudden disappearance. New users' can download the app on Android phones by just typing WhatsApp on the search box of Google Play Store. Unfortunately, the reason for the short absence remains unclear. Users on Friday reported that the Facebook-owned instant chat messenger app disappeared from the Google Play Store.

Due to the sudden disappearance, those who were looking to join WhatsApp for the first time were not able to install it via the Play Store.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp for Business, still remained on the Play Store, as spotted by WABetaInfo, a fan website that tracks WhatsApp updates. It was the website that reported the application’s disappearance from the Play Store on Twitter.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

tech news

Don't miss the Butterfly festival in Mumbai this weekend!

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK