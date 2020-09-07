After Uddhav Thackeray, Anil Deshmukh and Sharad Pawar receive threat call

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and NCP chief Sharad Pawar received a threat call from an unknown person on Monday.

The call was made on the landline number of the home minister's Nagpur office. The police have been informed and they are investigating.

On Sunday, the Mumbai Police had beefed up security outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence Matoshree after an unidentified caller, claiming to be fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's aide, called at the landline number of CM's residence.

The caller told the operator that he was calling on behalf of Dawood and wanted the CM to have a chat with Dawood. The caller also allegedly threatened to blow off Matoshree bungalow if the CM refused to speak to the gangster.

According to officials from Mumbai Crime Branch, the operator at Matoshree received the call at around 9 pm on Saturday.

Mumbai Police spokesperson N Ambika had confirmed the development and told mid-day, "The security has been beefed up at Matoshree following the threat call and the inquiry in the matter is underway."

"The caller introduced himself as a member of the D gang and asked the operators to connect him to the chief minister so that Dawood can speak to him about some important issues," a senior officer told mid-day.

However, the operator disconnected the call. "Within seconds the caller made another call and threatened that if the CM did not come on-line they would blow up Matoshree bungalow," an officer added.

The Anti Extortion Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating and trying to locate the call.

