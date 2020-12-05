After Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor testing COVID positive, Jug Jugg Jeeyo shoot stalled for three weeks

The shoot of Jug Jugg Jeeyo screeched to a halt on Friday after lead actor Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and director Raj Mehta tested COVID-19 positive. The entire unit stationed in Chandigarh had to undergo screening on Thursday morning after a crew member developed symptoms.



Maniesh Paul

A source from the unit tells mid-day, "The hotel was immediately disinfected, and Varun, Raj and Neetuji were put in isolation in their respective rooms. Their symptoms are mild so far, and are being monitored by doctors."



Neetu Kapoor

Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani, who also feature in the relationship dramedy, tested negative yesterday. However, they will be required to undergo another screening in a few days. It is heard that the actors will head back to Mumbai after they complete the necessary quarantine in the north Indian city.



Raj Mehta

Meanwhile, Maniesh Paul, who was part of the unit till earlier this week and returned to Mumbai two days ago, has developed symptoms. "The actor has fever and is experiencing loss of smell. He will practise home-quarantine after running a test," says a source. While the makers had initially planned a start-to-finish schedule in Chandigarh, the shoot has been stalled for three weeks due to the recent development.

