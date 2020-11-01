Aging is beautiful, says NFL star Tom Brady's wife Gisele Bundchen

National Football League (NFL) superstar Tom Brady's model wife, Gisele Bundchen has revealed that she finds the process of aging beautiful but challenging. "Sun spots are very real! Age is a beautiful thing and a natural part of life, but it can also be challenging. I've definitely seen changes in my skin over the years," Bundchen, 40, told Allure magazine.

Bundchen feels a sense of gratitude for all her experiences in life. "When I look at these changes and see a reflection of all the years I've lived so far, I feel an incredible sense of gratitude. As I've gotten older, I have grown more comfortable in my own skin, and I'm grateful for every experience and every year of my life so far," she said.

