Aguero plans to buy apartments worth Rs 35 crore in Manchester

football

Sergio Aguero

Footballer Sergio Aguero is all set to own property worth £4m (approx Rs 35.5 crore) in the United Kingdom. The Manchester City star plans to buy two flats on the top floor of a 65-storey Deansgate Square South Tower in Manchester — the fifth tallest building in the UK.

According to a report in British tabloid, The Sun, the apartment would give Aguero a bird's eye view of the Etihad Stadium. "Sergio fancies a sky-high apartment and this is the highest outside London," a source told the British tabloid.

In his recently-published book Born To Rise — My Story, he is full of praise about his fondness for Manchester and has said: "Manchester is very quiet and a calm place to live.

You can go for a stroll or a walk without any problem. There's a real difference between me living here and when I was in Madrid and particularly Argentina. I can go out for a meal and people are very respectful and if they can see you eating, they leave you alone. If they are sure you have finished, they may politely ask if they can have a pic taken with you, but in Argentina I can't do that."

