Ahad khaleeq: The youngest digital entrepreneur in India

Well if you are in digital space then it’s not wrong to say that Ahad khaleeq, When you were 16 years old have you ever thought of hustling hard and earning bucks that provoke the hidden entrepreneurial potential in you? Well! Ahad is a precise epitome of the same.

Ahad khaleeq is a 16-year-old the youngest digital entrepreneur from India. He has a magnificent working portfolio that includes his various years of experience as an entrepreneur in digital marketing. His work list is quite impressive because he has worked with some renowned celebrities along with the influencers, and successful entrepreneurs.

His chore portrays him best. The way he deals with his clients depicts real entrepreneurial skills which he has embraced magnificently. His strategic planning for the whole day made him balance his work along with his studies. He is now best known for his chore which is basically to assist a man to elevate his brand by building personal brands and connections, which helped them to grow digitally. Thus, this youngest lad is doing a phenomenal job by precisely investing his time and making the best use of it.

Ahad started working at a very young age of 16 when most of the people of his age group were still figuring out what to do in life. Started as a freelancer Ahad hit big very quickly in the field of digital world. Started as a freelancer Ahad worked too hard and made a very good network in very short period of time. Ahad’s client list includes television artists, music labels, youtubers, tik tokers, etc.

He is already a famous name and a leading figure in the world of digital marketing in India with an experience of working with the top most companies worldwide which helped him to learn the essentials of digital promotion. Him knowledge and hard work have helped him grow his own company which is now dealing with much promotional work of various fields like businesses, celebrity management, songs, and other promotions.

Well, We Can Say Ahad is Self Confident And Self Motivator And Have the Ability to do everything in a gentle way. he’s a positive thinker and works hard every day

Well, We Wish him For Great Future Ahead…

