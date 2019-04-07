Ahead of polls, Rs 7 lakh in cash seized from car on Delhi-Dehradun highway

crime

Three people were present inside the car but they couldn't provide any document to justify carrying the cash

Representational image

Muzaffarnagar: Police have seized Rs 7 lakh in cash from a car on the Delhi-Dehradun highway near, officials said on Sunday. The cash was seized after a car was intercepted near Mansurpur by officials during a special drive last evening ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Station House Officer Sanjiv Kumar said.

Three people were present inside the car but they couldn't provide any document to justify carrying the cash, he said. Officials said they were interrogating the three men and further action would be taken accordingly.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates