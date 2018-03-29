Ahmed Khan: Audience find franchises better than stand alone films

Ahmed Khan says he was in a way familiar with the action thriller as he had choreographed a song for Baaghi back then

Baaghi 2 is yet to hit theatres and whatever the fate of the film may be, the makers have already planned a third film in the franchise. The film will be once again directed by Ahmed Khan. "We will begin the work on it in full swing from next month. The scripting will take some time and designing the action, too, will take time, as we have to take it several notches higher," Khan told PTI.

"... It all depends on how and when the script shapes up and what action I can think of and come up with, and what Sajid Nadiadwala approves. 'Baaghi 3' should look better." "Baaghi 2", releasing tomorrow, is a sequel to the 2016 film of the same name which was directed by Sabbir Khan.

Khan says he was in a way familiar with the action thriller as he had choreographed a song for Baaghi back then. "With a sequel, you are already riding on a winning horse. There have been successful franchise films like 'Hera Pheri', 'Phir Hera Pheri', there is 'Golmaal' and 'Dhoom' series. Sequels are doing well today," he says. "Today, people are finding sequel a better watch than a solo, stand alone film. Sequels are a better bet for directors and business-wise also."

The only concern that the choreographer-director had while making "Baaghi 2" was whether he would be able to have a great opening - as good as the first one. "The first one had opened at Rs 12 crore, that was the only fear. For us, the trailer of the second part has worked well. The only reason for me to do the film was Sajid Nadiadwala, Tiger Shroff and action," says Khan.

With the part two of "Baaghi", Khan says, the audience can expect some major action sequences as he loves choreographing action more than dance.

"With Tiger, we decided to give him a scale in terms of action. I have designed the action sequences in a way that whatever Tiger does will be larger-than-life. I knew it was a tough job, what kept me going is my love for martial arts," he says. "Baaghi 2' is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

