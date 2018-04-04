AIB Knockout case: Bombay High Court refuses interim relief to Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor

A bench of Justices R M Savant and Sarang Kotwal directed the actors' lawyer to seek the assent of the Acting Chief Justice V K Tahilramani's court for the matter to be heard along with two other related pleas



An FIR was filed against actors Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and other film personalities for using "obscene" and "abusive" language during a comedy event 'AIB Knockout' in 2015. File pic

The Bombay High Court yesterday declined to grant any interim relief to Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor over an FIR filed against them and other film personalities for using "obscene" and "abusive" language during a comedy event 'AIB Knockout' in 2015. A bench of Justices R M Savant and Sarang Kotwal directed the actors' lawyer to seek the assent of the Acting Chief Justice V K Tahilramani's court for the matter to be heard along with two other related pleas.

One of these two pleas were filed by comedian Rohan Joshi of AIB, a comedy collective, seeking that a related FIR against him be quashed. The other plea is a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by a law teacher from the city. The PIL seeks action against the organisers and participants of the show, and also urges the HC to direct the state authorities to issue guidelines to monitor such programmes on YouTube and similar video networks.

The actors, meanwhile, urged the court to direct, by way of an interim relief, the Pune and Mumbai police to refrain from taking any coercive action against them. The bench, however, said it will consider the prayer once all the three pleas were tagged together and assigned for further hearing by the Acting CJI's court.

