AICAPC secy urges BCCI to give cash awards to Indian team

Though the BCCI congratulated the Vikrant Keni-led Indian team on their maiden Physical Disability T20 World Series win at Worcestershire in England on Tuesday, members of the champion outfit and its association, All India Cricket Association for the Physically Challenged (AICAPC), are expecting more. India, who remained unbeaten in the tournament, thrashed host England by 36 runs in the final to win the world title. And AICAPC general secretary Ravi Chauhan felt BCCI must honour the players with cash awards.

"BCCI is our parent body. It is their duty to look after our disabled cricketers, who have clinched their maiden world title. BCCI must reward these world beaters. It will be disappointing if they don't," Chauhan told mid-day over the phone from Worcestershire yesterday. Chauhan also felt that the BCCI should support the physically challenged team just as they have backed the blind cricket association and its team. In 2017, BCCI rewarded every member of India's Blind World Cup-winning team with R5 lakh each.

"BCCI has been generous towards the Indian blind team, so why not support our disabled team too? Their financial assistance will give a huge boost to disabled cricket in India," said Chauhan, whose association had to bear all expenses of the team's trip to the UK. Skipper Keni too felt that a financial reward is befitting. "We don't need sympathy nor will we beg for any rewards. Let them [BCCI] decide if our achievement deserved an award or no. We disabled cricketers are from poor backgrounds and that has not stopped us from bringing international accolades for our country," said Keni.

CoA member Edulji congratulates team

Committee of Administrators (CoA) member Diana Edulji yesterday congratulated India's disabled cricket team for winning the World T20 World Series on Tuesday. "Congratulations. We are proud of our boys. Well done. God bless," Edulji said.

