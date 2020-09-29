AIIMS panel findings state no organic poison found in Sushant Singh Rajput's body

The All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) medical board submitted their findings on the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the case.

According to the findings, no organic poison was found in Sushant’s body in the toxicology report, sources said. In the DNA analysis, the sample collected by state forensic science lab matches with Sushant’s DNA.

The panel also said that the report of Cooper Hospital needs to be analysed further because the timing of death was not mentioned and the light of the mortuary room was not sufficient as per the desired norms.

The source said that after studying the report of the CFSL and the CBI's SIT, the AIIMS medical board shared its final conclusion on whether there was any foul play in the death of the late actor.

After taking over the case of Sushant's death on August 6, the CBI team had roped in the AIIMS forensic team for its assistance in studying the autopsy report prepared by the Cooper Hospital, the crime scene recreation and to guide the federal agency if there was any foul play in his death.

The AIIMS forensic team headed by Dr. Sudhir Gupta formed a medical board and the team also visited the Bandra flat of Sushant and recreated the crime scene.

The AIIMS team was also assisted by Sushant's sister Mitu Singh and late actor's flatmate Siddharth Pithani and personal staff Dipesh Sawant, Neeraj Singh and Keshav Bachne.

Earlier, AIIMS sources have said that the forensic team is in the process of perusal of case after due medical board meeting and subsequent meeting with the CBI.

The CBI team had gone to Mumbai along with the forensic team on August 20, a day after the Supreme Court gave its nod to the CBI probe into the death of the late actor. The team has stayed in Mumbai for almost a month.

The CBI team during its stay in Mumbai recorded the statements of Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, father Indrajit, his house manager Samuel Miranda, flatmate Siddharth Pithani, former celebrity manager Shruti Modi, talent manager Jaya Saha, personal staff Neeraj Singh, Keshav Bachne, Dipesh Sawant and several others.

The CBI team also recorded the statement of Sushant's sister Mitu Singh in Mumbai, and his father K. K. Singh and elder sister Rani Singh in Delhi.

The CBI's SIT also visited Sushant Singh's flat and the Cooper Hospital several times. His autopsy was done in the Cooper Hospital. The team also visited the Waterstone resort, where Sushant stayed for many months.

Besides CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are also probing the death of Sushant.

The NCB has arrested Rhea, Showik, Miranda, Sawant and several others in the drug related case.

(With inputs from Faizan Khan and agency)

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news