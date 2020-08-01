Aila, a cricket museum!

THE Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is set to become the first Indian cricket body with a full-fledged museum to showcase memorabilia from legends. The museum proposal has been prepared by former MCA president Ravi Savant and has got an "in-principle" approval from Sharad Pawar, the former ICC, BCCI and MCA chief.

The plan will now be put up before the MCA's Apex Council for its consent. An area measuring 10,000 sq feet adjacent to the Garware Club House has been reserved for the museum. It will also house the famous Dr HD Kanga Memorial library and a mini-theatre. The Garware Club House is a part of the Wankhede Stadium, where India won the 2011 World Cup.

"A cricket museum was always an aim of the MCA. I felt it was important to rush with this plan when I read about Sunil Gavaskar donating his unique skull cap to a museum in England. I felt very sad that we are not able to showcase such memorabilia in our own country," Ravi Savant told mid-day on Friday.



Ravi Savant

"It is important to make the younger generation of cricketers aware of our rich history, whether it is Indian or Mumbai cricket. That is why we are taking this initiative. Legends like Dilip Vengsarkar are very excited to see this plan come to fruition in quick time. Even our current president, Dr Vijay Patil is keen on the idea. We are hopeful of achieving this objective along with the Apex Council," added the former BCCI vice-president and treasurer.



Savant expects the museum to be ready within two years after everyone in the association is on the same page. "We will digitise the books in the library and the mini-theatre will have old and rare footage of international cricket matches featuring Mumbai players, which can be viewed by only members of the library," Savant said.

North Stand honour for Vengsarkar?

Mumbai Cricket Association's Apex Council member Nadim Memon has proposed naming the North Stand at the Wankhede Stadium after former India skipper Dilip Vengsarkar.

Memon in his email to the MCA president Dr Vijay Patil said: "It will be a honour and respect to the Mumbai cricketer. Only three Mumbai cricketers [Sunil Gavaskar, Vengsarkar and Sachin Tendulkar] had played more than 100 Tests for India. Gavaskar and Tendulkar have a stand named after them at the Wankhede."

