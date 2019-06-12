Aiming for the top

things-to-do

Climb up to Mumbai's highest peak and soak in the view at this trek

The monsoon has finally arrived and parts of Maharashtra will soon be awash in a sea of green. That doesn’t hold true for Mumbai, you might say, except that the Sanjay Gandhi National Park is one green lung that the city can proudly call its own. And within its extensive perimeters lies Jambulmal, the highest peak in Mumbai.

It reaches a height of 1,535 ft and you can make your way all the way to the top during a trek that Jack & Jill Adventures will organise. Wildlife zoologist Nikit Surve will lead it, and the trek is ideal for both beginners and wildlife enthusiasts. From the top, you can soak in a beautiful view of the Tulsi and Vihar lakes, along with a panoramic view of Powai to Dahisar.

ON June 16, 7 am to 1 pm

Meeting point Main gate of Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Gujarat Road, Borivali East.

CALL 9833376765

Cost Rs 2,000