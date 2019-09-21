Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa visit Mumbai Airforce station

Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) arrived at Air Force Station Mumbai on 19 Sep 2019 to participate as a Speaker in an event organised by a leading media house. The CAS was received by Group Captain A Sreedhar, Station Commander Air Force Station Mumbai.

During the visit, the CAS was updated on the prevailing security scenario and operational preparedness of the station. The CAS appreciated the efforts put in by the station in enhancing their Operational potential. He also complimented the aircrew and technicians towards commendable work done towards HADR in the region and maintaining their currency in joint operations. He emphasised the need to focus on building and sustaining op potential and infrastructural development towards improving the work environment.

