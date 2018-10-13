Air India aircraft hits wall before take-off, pilots 'derostered'

national

The Dubai-bound flight, which took off from Tiruchirappalli airport, made an emergency landing in Mumbai at 5.35 am after four hours of flight time

Pic for representation

Passengers of a Dubai-bound Air India (AI) Express flight had a miraculous escape when the aircraft's wheels hit a perimeter wall during take-off in the early hours of Friday, officials said.

The plane, with 136 passengers and crew members on-board, continued for Dubai and was eventually diverted to Mumbai after Trichy airport officials reported to the pilots that the aircraft might have come in contact with a wall. Nobody was hurt in the incident and the aircraft landed in Mumbai at 5:35 am after being in flight for four hours, officials said. The pilots of the aircraft have been "derostered" pending probe, Air India Express said in a statement.

"Flight IX-611 took off from Trichy for Dubai around 1.30 am on Friday. It was reported by Trichy airport officials that they have observed that the aircraft might have come in contact with the airport perimeter wall." "The matter was conveyed to the pilot. The pilot reported that the aircraft systems were operating normally," it said. Tiruchirappally Airport Director, K Gunasekaran, said CISF personnel on duty had informed the ATC about the incident, following which the ATC told the pilots.

"Soon after the incident, the pilots were informed by the ATC. The pilots reported all operations normal. So we allowed them (to proceed)," he said. The airline said it was decided to divert the aircraft to Mumbai as a precautionary measure.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever