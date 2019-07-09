Air India allows carrying Zamzam cans

national

Air India had notified Haj pilgrims and travel agents that its flights operating on the Jeddah-Kochi and Jeddah-Hyderabad-Mumbai routes will not allow holy water from Mecca on them till September 15

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

New Delhi: The passengers of Air India flights AI964 and AI966 are now allowed to carry holy water canisters (Zamzam) within their permissible baggage allowance, the national carrier stated on Tuesday. The carrier also apologised to the passengers for the inconvenience caused to them in the past.

#FlyAI : With reference to instructions regarding non carriage of Zamzam cans, on AI966 and AI964, we wish to clarify that passengers are allowed to carry Zamzam cans within their permissible baggage allowance.

Please accept our apologies for the inconvenience caused. — Air India (@airindiain) July 9, 2019

Air India had notified Haj pilgrims and travel agents that its flights operating on the Jeddah-Kochi and Jeddah-Hyderabad-Mumbai routes will not allow holy water from Mecca on them till September 15. The circular issued by Air India's Jeddah office on July 4, had gone viral and left pilgrims, their relatives and tour operators worried.

Taking to social media website, Twitter, Air India stated, "With reference to instructions regarding non-carriage of Zamzam cans, on AI966 and AI964, we wish to clarify that passengers are allowed to carry Zamzam cans within their permissible baggage allowance. Please accept our apologies for the inconvenience caused."

Air India: With reference to instructions regarding non carriage of Zamzam cans, on AI966 and AI964, we wish to clarify that passengers are allowed to carry Zamzam cans within their permissible baggage allowance. pic.twitter.com/xTmBZ8ZIlb — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2019

@airindiain is that true your not going to allow zamzam water? pic.twitter.com/PB0iBnle20 — Raza Alfardan (@Raza_alfardan) July 9, 2019

The Hajj pilgrims carry the holy water from the Zamzam well at Masjid al-Haram in Mecca. Air India had earlier banned the carrying of holy water cans to ensure flight safety on its narrow-bodied aircraft. The Hajj is an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, the holiest city for Muslims, and a mandatory religious duty for Muslims that is carried out at least once in their lifetime.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates