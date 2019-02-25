Air India call centre receives phone call threatening to hijack flight to Pakistan

crime

Representational image

Rabale MIDC police registered an FIR against an unknown caller who allegedly rang up the call centre which runs for Air India and threatened to hijack an Air India aeroplane.

This Control call centre on Saturday received a phone call threatening to hijack its plane, following which the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) ordered all airlines and CISF to follow specific enhanced measures to ensure security, according to an official note.

Rabale MIDC police also registered an FIR against an unknown person. Senior officials said on a condition of anonymity that the accused was speaking in English and the call was not from India. Police are investigating the matter further. Cybersecurity team of Navi Mumbai have also started the investigation and are trying to track the caller.

BCAS confirmed a telephonic message received by the station duty office, AI (Air India) AOCC (Airport Operation Control Centre) Mumbai, stating information regarding a threat to Indian Airlines flight getting hijacked to Pakistan on 23rd February 2019.

