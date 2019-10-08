Air India slaps huge fine on caterer after NCP MP gets eggshells in her omelette

Air India has told one of its catering agencies to bear the handling charges and the cost of the entire stack of food supplied on its Pune-Delhi flight last week, as penalty, following a complaint from an NCP MP that there were egg shells in the omelet served to her last week, an official said on Monday.

NCP Rajya Sabha member Vandana Chavan on Sunday had complained about the poor quality of food served onboard her AI flight to Delhi from Pune and alleged the omelet she was served for breakfast had "egg shells".

"Air India has taken the incident seriously. We have imposed a penalty on the catering agency and it will have to bear the handling charges and the cost of food for the entire flight," Air India spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar told PTI. He said strict action was taken so that in future these type of incidents do not occur again.

In a series of tweets on October 5, Chavan said the omelette she was served had small eggshells, while the potatoes seemed rotten and the beans undercooked.

"Travelled Pun-Del early morning @airindia flight a few days back. Had ordered an omelet for breakfast. When finished with 3-4 bites I hit upon egg shells in the omelet," she tweeted and tagged it to the PMO, the aviation minister, the DGCA and the Air India chairman.

"Though of course the airhostess was not directly responsible for what came in my tray, it was disheartening how dispassionately they responded to what was brought to their notice. Was wondering whether I should post it here, but thought I should in public interest," Chavan tweeted.

She further said she had filled up a complaint form available on board and hoped for action.

