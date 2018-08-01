AISA protests outside Arvind Kejriwal's home over students' pass on AC buses

Students from different colleges of Delhi University gathered outside the chief minister's residence. Later, a delegation of six students met Kejriwal who assured them that measures would be taken

Arvind Kejriwal

The left-wing All India Students Association (AISA) organised a six-hour-long sit-in outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence today to urge the government to make students' pass valid on air-conditioned buses.

Students from different colleges of Delhi University gathered outside the chief minister's residence. Later, a delegation of six students met Kejriwal who assured them that measures would be taken.

After meeting the students, Kejriwal tweeted about allowing student pass on AC buses. "Directed Transport Minister to expedite the proposal to allow student pass in AC buses also," he said.

"The non-AC buses are so crowded that women students become an easy target for sexual harassment and molestation in these buses. The number of buses needs to be increased and our passes need to be made valid in AC buses too to ease out the crowd," a student said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever