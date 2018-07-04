Aisha Sharma: I'm not afraid to call things as they are

In John Abraham starrer Satyamev Jayate, Aisha Sharma will be seen essaying role of a young girl, Shikha, who is a veterinarian by profession but believes in raising her voice against injustice a

Aisha Sharma

Aisha Sharma, who is set to make her debut with upcoming film Satyamev Jayate, says she believes in speaking her mind without any fear. The actress added that she connects with her character in Satyamev Jayate over this quality. She will be seen essaying role of a young girl, Shikha, who is a veterinarian by profession but believes in raising her voice against injustice and standing for her truth.

"Shikha is a very real character. She is today's girl with a modern outlook to life and believes is standing against at wrong doings. She's not meek, she stands her own," Aisha said in a statement to IANS.

"For me, when I read the script and etched out her personality in my mind, I did see alot of common ground between her thought process and way of life like my own. I've always spoken my mind and never been afraid to call things as I see them. Growing up in fact, I have landed myself into trouble too courtesy my need to be the crusader of change," she added.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever