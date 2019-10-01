Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Angelia Jolie to come together, but here's the catch

Back in 2014, Angelina Jolie starred in Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil, where she essayed the role of the powerful fairy. Five years later, the makers have announced a sequel as the first film raked in over $800 million and the second one could set the cash registers ringing even more loudly. But the news that has got us excited is that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be dubbing for Jolie's voice for the Hindi version.

Bikram Duggal, the head of Studio Entertainment at Disney India stated, "Looking at how Angelina Jolie fits Maleficent's role down to the letter, it was hard to imagine anyone else essaying the character other than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for our local audience. We wanted to build a strong connect and bring her character to life in Hindi and felt Aishwarya's persona which is filled with elegance and poise would be a perfect blend."

Directed by Joachim Ronning, the film is all set to open in the cinemas on October 18, 2019. On the work front, Bachchan was last seen in Fanne Khan that sadly didn't do well at the box-office. She was also supposed to reunite with Abhishek Bachchan for Anurag Kashyap's Gulab Jamun, but unfortunately, that project also didn't see the lights of the day. Anyway, she's currently in Paris for the Lakme Fashion Week and truly having a gala time. After this, she'll gear up for Mani Ratnam's film where she shall be essaying a double role.

