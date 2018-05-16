Aishwarya Rai Bachchan garners one million followers on Instagram in four days

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram account is already a hit! The globally renowned actress' account organically crossed one million followers in four days



Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/aishwaryaraibachchan_arb

The Global icon definitely catches eyeballs through her fashion statement at French Riveria every year. Even this year Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked like a million bucks at French Riveria marking her 17 years of style and magic at the event. The gorgeous actress, who sizzled on the red carpet has won Reader's choice Best dressed of the Week and Critics choice Best Dressed of the week by RCFA at Cannes 2018.

Every year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's fans celebrate her red carpet appearances on social media, and this year was no different. There was immense enthusiasm amongst her fans. However, this time there was an additional reason for it. Not only the gorgeous woman was slaying at the red carpet with her looks, but she also forayed into the digital world with the photo-sharing site, Instagram. She took this step for the love of her fans and well-wishers all around the globe. There were celebrations galore on social media, so much so that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was the trending topic. Her fans couldn't stop gushing about it.

The actress has crossed 1 Million followers without any marketing gimmick or help of any social media experts. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who always likes to keep it real and simple is following the same theory with her Instagram handle. The gorgeous actress is making her Instagram account look very organic. While at the event she shared her stellar looks from the Cannes Film Festival on her Instagram account and in no time her fans were raving about it and she was a trending topic on social media.

The gorgeous diva chose a Michael Cinco butterfly gown for her first red carpet look at Cannes this year and off shoulder silver gown by Rami Kadi couture for her second appearance. Her outfit was embellished with silver studs all over and made the actress look like a real queen.

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: I Have Been School Girlish In My Choices

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates