Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rings in her 45th birthday in Goa with Abhishek and Aaradhya Bachchan

As Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns 45 today, Abhishek Bachchan takes a break from film shoot, whisks her away for an impromptu vacation in Goa

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with husband Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan may prefer a low-key birthday, but you can count on Abhishek Bachchan to plan a surprise for wifey dearest. The doting hubby, who has been shooting for Anurag Basu's next in Hooghly, took a break to spend some quality time with his better half. We hear, he whisked Rai and daughter Aaradhya off to Goa to celebrate the actor's 45th birthday today.

Says a source, "Abhishek wanted to be by Aishwarya's side when she rang in her birthday. So, he flew down on Monday night from Anurag Basu's shoot of the Life In A Metro sequel. Abhishek hosted a surprise party at the Bachchans' Juhu address last night. It was a private do with only family and close friends in attendance. Aishwarya even visited the Siddhivinayak Temple last night, after which the trio headed out to Goa early this morning. It is essentially a quick family getaway before Abhishek dives headlong into the shoot of Anurag's film again on November 4."



Bachchan spotted on the set of Basu's film over the weekend

The source adds that on the occasion, Rai will make her annual contribution to the Cancer Patients Aid Association for the treatment of children suffering from cancer — a practice she has been following over the past eight years. While she has a tradition of visiting the children on her birthday, she will have to give it a miss this time around.

Anita Peter, executive director, Cancer Patients Aid Association, says, "Whenever Aishwarya is in Mumbai, she takes time out to meet our patients. We have been told that she is travelling and hence, won't be visiting us on her birthday. However, she has conveyed to us that she would love to meet the kids once she's back."

