Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone to add Bollywood glamour at Cannes 2018

The 71st Cannes Film Festival will be held from May 8-19. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone will be walking at the red carpet as L'oreal Paris brand ambassadors



Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Come May and Bollywood actresses Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone will be heading to Cannes to add glamour at the red carpet of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. The 71st Cannes Film Festival will be held from May 8-19. The actresses will be walking at the red carpet as L'oreal Paris brand ambassadors.

Deepika will be walking the red carpet for the second time on May 10 and May 11. Aishwarya will be completing 17 years at the red carpet and will be attending the festival on May 12 and May 13.

Sonam will be completing eight years at Cannes and will attend the festival on May 14 and May 15. Some of the other L'Oréal Paris spokespersons that will be seen on the red carpet include Julianne Moore, Helen Mirren and Doutzen Kroes.

The cosmetic brand is celebrating 21 years as the official make-up partner for the Festival de Cannes. The theme this year is #Summer Escape. Inspired by the French Riviera, glitz, allure and colours of Cannes, the #SummerEscape collection includes a range of long wear and all-day comfort make-up.

Raagjeet Garg, General Manager, L'Oréal Paris, said: "We are excited to introduce our long-wear make-up range which has been designed to suit Indian skin tones in shades of summer. Our make-up experts have created signature looks that the ambassadors are going to wear on the red carpet, showcasing the perfect, glowing sun-kissed look."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever