Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Fanne Khan will not clash with Salman Khan's Race 3

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Fanne Khan was initially slated to release during Eid 2018 along with Salman Khan's Race 3. It was then pushed to July 13. The latest news is that it will now release on August 3. It will clash with Karwaan, which stars Dulquer Salmaan, Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar. Karwaan was earlier slated to release on August 10, but was advanced by a week to procure a clear window. It now finds itself clashing with the Ash-starrer!

Actor Rajkummar Rao is happy with the way "Fanne Khan" has turned out, and says he had fun working with actors Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. "'Fanne Khan' has shaped out quite well. I am very happy with the film," Rajkummar told IANS. "I had a great experience working with both Aishwarya and Anil Sir," he added.

"Fanne Khan" is the Hindi adaptation of the Dutch film "Everybody's Famous". A famous singer played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan kidnapped by the father (Anil Kapoor) of a wannabe singer -- an extremely unusual premise and a solid project to bring together Aishwarya and Anil Kapoor after "Taal".

