Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's song shoot from unreleased 1997 film Radheshyam Sitaram goes viral; have you seen it?

A video featuring on-set shots of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in her early Bollywood days, from a film that was never completed, has been doing the rounds of social media. Aishwarya had started worked on the film titled Radheshyam Sitaram about 23 years ago, and it co-starred Suniel Shetty. However, the film never released.

In 1997, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shot for Anees Bazmee's Radheshyam Sitaram, which never saw the light of day due to several issues. Recently, stills from the set went viral online. The pictures appeared to be from a song shoot. Fan groups made Ash and co-star Suniel Shetty go down memory lane. Both had double roles in the comedy.

In the video, Aishwarya wears an ethnic purple lehanga with a matching embellished choli, and is decked up with heavy jewellery and make-up. She can be seen filming a nineties-style dance dancing and smiling while shooting.

Check out the video here:

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in the 2018 musical film Fanney Khan, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's upcoming film.

