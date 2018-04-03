Ajay Devgn birthday: Singham star celebrated 49th birthday with Kajol and kids in Paris

Ajay Devgn is a complete family man and the actor believes in bringing in all the special days with family by his side. Ajay celebrated his 49th birthday with Kajol and kids in Paris



Ajay Devgn with his son Yug in Paris. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/ajaydevgn

Ajay Devgn turned 49 on Monday, March 02 with his family in Paris. The Singham star is a complete family man and spends all the special occasions with them. While they celebrated the special day in Paris, he posted the pictures on his social media for his fans. The Golmaal actor was photographed with his actress-wife Kajol and children Nysa and Yug, his Taarzan: The Wonder Car co-actor Vatsal Sheth and his wife Ishita Dutta.

"Fêtes d'anniversaire à Paris. (Birthday parties in Paris)," Ajay Devgn captioned the image.

Fêtes d'anniversaire à Paris. A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) onApr 2, 2018 at 9:14am PDT

Before & After. A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) onApr 2, 2018 at 7:23am PDT

On the acting front, Ajay, who was recently seen in Raid, has three films in his kitty-- Taanaji - The Unsung Warrior, Total Dhamaal and a yet-untitled romantic-comedy film, which also features Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu.

In Taanaji - The Unsung Warrior, he will essay the title role of Subedar Taanaji Malusare -- a military leader in the army of Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha Empire in 17th century India.

Ajay Devgn has an immense fan following on social media and has delivered back to back box-office hits. The actor’s debut film, Phool Aur Kaante (1991), was a commercial success and his entry scene where he performed a split while balancing on two motorcycles made him an immediate action hero.

View Photos: Ajay Devgn Birthday Special: The action hero in pictures

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates