Ajay Devgn on Kajol and Nysa's health rumours amidst Coronavirus outbreak

Kajol and daughter Nysa Devgan are hale and hearty and have not been tested positive for Coronavirus. Ajay Devgn cleared the rumours after reports of his wife and daughter's health started doing rounds; the actor called them "baseless" and "untrue" on social media.

According to several reports, it was said that Nysa was tested positive of Coronavirus. The star kid, who flew down from Singapore just a few days before the lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was said to be rushed to the hospital after she started showing symptoms. Showing their concern, Ajay's fans started asking the actor on social media about Kajol and Nysa's health.

Finally, on Monday, Ajay took to Twitter to refute all the rumours and wrote, "Thank you for asking. Kajol and Nysa are absolutely fine. The rumour around their health is unfounded, untrue and baseless [sic]"

Thank you for asking. Kajol & Nysa are absolutely fine. The rumour around their health is unfounded, untrue & baselessð — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 30, 2020

Meanwhile, Kajol took to Instagram to share a lovely selfie of hers, while practicing self-isolation at home in Mumbai. Take a look:

On the work front, Ajay Devgn will be seen in the upcoming film Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar as the lead. He will also star in the remake of the Tamil movie Kaithi. The film is set to release on February 12, 2021. Kaithi revolves around an ex-convict who is on his way to meet his daughter for the first time. He is accompanied by an injured police officer and, before he reaches his destination, he has to face a gang of drug lords.

