Ajay Devgn shares the new poster of Ujda Chaman, does he also have a cameo?

Ajay Devgn is one of the most secured actors in the industry, his peers and contemporaries vouch for his professionalism and lack of insecurity. And the actor took to his Twitter account to share the new poster of the upcoming comedy, Ujda Chaman, and we wonder does he also have a cameo, take a look:

Well, this could also be a friendly gesture on the actor's part since he is a very close friend of the makers, Abhishek Pathakk and Kumar Mangat. Ujda Chaman has been in the news for a very long time ever since the trailer dropped on the Internet. One of the reasons why this Sunny Singh starrer was in the news was because of its resemblance with the plot of Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala, or should we say the other way round.

Both Bala and Ujda Chaman are based on the same issue of pre-mature balding and the hilarity that ensues. Both the comedies were earlier supposed to release on the same day but Ujda Chaman now arrives a week before, on November 1, and Bala releases on November 7. What will be interesting to see is which film scores higher at the box-office!

Sunny Singh and Ajay Devgn recently shared screen space in this year's De De Pyaar De, where Singh had a cameo. Has Devgn returned the favour? Time to wait for the film and watch it!

On the work front, Devgn seems to be on a film signing spree. He has Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior coming up, releasing on January 10, 2020, which will be followed by Maidaan, Bhuj: The Pride of India and hopefully a film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. And of course, a special role in SS Rajamouli's RRR.

