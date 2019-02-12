Ajay Devgn to have cameo appearance in SS Rajamouli's next RRR

regional-cinema

Ajay Devgn will have a guest appearance in Baahubali director SS Rajamouli's next ambitious project RRR

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn will have a guest appearance in Baahubali director SS Rajamouli's next ambitious project RRR. "He is doing a cameo appearance, it is an interesting character. He will shoot for it after Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior," source close to the actor told PTI. RRR marks the second collaboration between Rajamouli and Ajay.

The 49-year-old superstar had earlier given the voice overs for the Hindi version of his 2012 Telugu blockbuster Eega titled Makkhi.

RRR is an upcoming Indian period action film film scripted and directed by Rajamouli. It stars N T Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan in the lead roles. As per reports, the film is made on a budget of Rs 300 crore. Reportedly, Ajay was also approached to play the main antagonist in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 and he said no to the offer.

"He hasn't given a thought of working in another industry as it is a bit difficult for him. In Rajamouli's, film it was a cameo so he has taken it up," the source said.

