Ajay Devgn to launch the trailer of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior on THIS day

Om Raut's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been in the making for a while. Given it's a period drama about the Battle of Sinhagad where Devgn plays the eponymous character, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make sure this is a grand cinematic spectacle driven by high emotions and watertight storytelling. Such films should be driven by high octane action and marveling visual effects, and the entire team seems to be working on the same.

Now, a report by Bollywood Hungama states the trailer of the film is all set to be out on November 22 and will be attached with Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti. A source stated, "Om Raut's Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior promises to be a visual treat for those who love the grandeur and glory of cinema and Ajay and his team are sparing no effort to make it so. It is touted to be one of the best action and drama-packed emotional entertainers of 2020. The first trailer full of action will release on November 22 with Pagalpanti as it's one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Pagalpanti is not just a comedy entertainer but will have John, Arshad and Anil is some memorable roles. Being a light-hearted entertainer, it is the best foil for Tanhaji trailer to come with and Ajay, Bhushan and Kumar Mangat felt it was the best time to release Tanhaji trailer."

As reported by the portal, Devgn is currently shooting for Abhishek Sharma's Maidaan, and will then be flying to Hyderabad by October end to shoot for his cameo in Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. He'll also be shooting for some portions for Bhuj: The Pride Of India, so it's going to be a hectic schedule for the actor. The actor is currently juggling between Maidaan and sitting in on the trailer of Tanhaji. He's determined to make sure the trailer is out on November 22.

What we are personally looking for is to see Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist once again, facing off the same man he locked horns with in Vishal Bhardwaj's unforgettable Omkara 13 years back. The actor essays the role of the Rajput officer, Udaybhan Rathod, and we also have Kajol, in the role of Lakshmi Bai. The film is all set to release on January 10, 2020, and clash with Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak and Superstar Rajinikanth's Darbar.

