Ajay Devgn to release trailer of De De Pyaar De on his 50th birthday

To mark his milestone birthday, Ajay Devgn will release the trailer of his next, De De Pyaar De, in the presence of fans at a suburban venue in Mumbai

Ajay Devgn turns 50 on April 2. To mark his milestone birthday, he will release the trailer of his next, De De Pyaar De, in the presence of fans at a suburban venue. Every year, his admirers throng his Juhu home, Shiv Shakti, to wish him. Now, he wants them to be part of the film's event as well.

Akiv Ali's directorial venture, which hits screens in May, also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu. Devgn is known to suffer from cake trauma and avoids cutting it. But there's no way he can escape from cutting his 50th birthday cake and quip in Singham style, "Aata majhi satakli."

Ajay Devgn is also attached to work in Luv Ranjan's next directorial. The film, also stars Ranbir Kapoor, will release on December 25, 2020. Ajay will also be seen in the multi star-cast Bhuj: The Pride of India, which is based on a true incident and is one of India's most fascinating war-related stories. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Ammy Virk, Sonakshi Sinha and Rana Daggubati. He will also be seen in a sports biopic on the former Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim which is directed by Badhaai Ho director Amit Sharma. Devgn was last seen in Total Dhamaal which also stars Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh and Jaaved Jaaferi.

