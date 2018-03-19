Ajay Devgn's Raid off to strong start at the Box Office

Ajay Devgn continues to draw audiences to cinema halls with his Friday release, Raid



Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'Cruz in a still from Raid

The success of his last venture Golmaal Again (2017) still fresh in people's minds, Ajay Devgn continued to draw audiences to cinema halls with his Friday release, Raid. The crime drama, based on a true incident of a long-running IT raid in India in 1980, has registered an encouraging opening at the box office, collecting Rs 23.90 crore in two days (Friday and Saturday). Till the time of going to press, trade analysts had confirmed that Sunday's collections looked better.

Trade pundit Girish Wankhede says that while Ajay Devgn's name was sufficient to draw a fair share of viewers to theatres, the critics' approval, complemented by the positive word-of-mouth, has also worked in the film's favour. "The collection witnessed a jump by approximately 40 per cent on Saturday, and increased by several folds on Sunday. After its opening weekend, Raid can be declared a winner," he says.

Wankhede reveals that while the morning shows on the opening day ran thin, audiences poured in in abundance as the day came to a close. "The business witnessed growth towards the evening on day one. The numbers multiplied rapidly, especially in metros. On day two, it saw tremendous growth at mass circuits. Yesterday, being a festive day in most parts of India, the collections seamlessly multiplied."

Trade expert Komal Nahta says that the film is expected to perform well in the upcoming days as well. "The strong story, backed by powerful performances, has been the key factor behind the film's success. I am certain that the film will continue to draw viewers with the same momentum. We can expect big numbers by the end of week one."

BO figures of the first two days of Ajay Devgn's past three films:

Shivaay: Rs 20.30 cr

Baadshaho: Rs 23.60 cr

Golmaal Again: Rs 58.60 cr

Rs 23.90cr

First two days' collection of Raid

