Ajay Jadeja, Ajit Agarkar and other cricketers attend The Zoya Factor special screening
The entire cast of The Zoya Factor including Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan, Sanjay Kapoor and Angad Bedi were present at the screening. Both the producers of the film, Pooja Shetty and Aarti Shetty, and the director Abhishek Sharma was also present.
The Zoya Factor team is all set for their film that hits theatres on September 20. The team also held a special screening of the film at a popular multiplex in Worli, Mumbai. Cricketing legends like Ajay Jadeja, Ajit Agarkar, Zaheer Khan and others attended the screening.
The cast has been promoting the film in a unique and proactive way. Sonam Kapoor has decided that she will only wear red for the promotions, keeping with the concept of the film that revolves around superstitions and luck. During this special screening for cricketers, she wore a red pantsuit and looked gorgeous in it.
The Zoya Factor is the story of an advertising professional, Zoya Solanki, who meets the Indian cricket team and its captain, Nikhil Khoda, played by Dulquer Salmaan. Her meeting with the team starts raining luck on the team during the World Cup. The film is based on Anuja Chauhan's novel by the same name.
The Zoya Factor is being directed by Abhishek Sharma, and Fox Star Hindi is producing it. The film is slated to release on September 20, 2019.
Sonam Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor posed for the shutterbugs at the special screening of The Zoya Factor at a popular multiplex in Worli, Mumbai. (All pictures/Yogen Shah)
Former cricketer Ajay Jadeja also attended the screening of the film. He opted for a pair of jeans and a white kurta for the outing.
Ajit Agarkar was also clicked at the special screening of The Zoya Factor. The former cricketer was formal in navy blue chinos and a blue shirt.
Sikandar Kher was also spotted at the special screening.
Aditya Tare, a wicketkeeper-batsman with Mumbai Indians, attended the screening of The Zoya Factor with his wife.
The lovely couple - Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge - posed for the cameras at the screening of The Zoya Factor at a multiplex in Mumbai. Sagarika looked pretty in a satin printed shirt paired with bootcut jeans.
Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan, Sanjay Kapoor and Angad Bedi posed for the paps at the screening. The Zoya Factor is based on Anuja Chauhan's novel by the same name.
The movie is based on an advertising professional, Zoya Solanki, who chances upon the Indian cricket team and meets the captain of the team, Nikhil Khoda, played by Salmaan. Zoya then ends up becoming a lucky charm for the team at the World Cup.
Sonam Kapoor recently made an appearance on Dance Indian Dance and spoke about her own lucky charm. She said, "I have always worked well with people from the South. My first successful film which changed my life was Raanjhana and after that every film I have done has elements like that. So, for The Zoya Factor I think Dulquer Salman will be very lucky for me."
Kareena Kapoor Khan, a judge on the reality dance show, quipped, "I think my lucky charm is Sonam. I worked with her after Taimur was born and the film was a big hit!"
The entire cast of The Zoya Factor and the cricketers in attendance posed together for the cameras at the special screening in Mumbai.
