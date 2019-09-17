Ajay Jadeja, Ajit Agarkar and other cricketers attend The Zoya Factor special screening

The cast of The Zoya Factor poses with Indian cricketers at the screening of the film. Pic/Yogen Shah

The Zoya Factor team is all set for their film that hits theatres on September 20. The team also held a special screening of the film at a popular multiplex in Worli, Mumbai. Cricketing legends like Ajay Jadeja, Ajit Agarkar, Zaheer Khan and others attended the screening.

The entire cast of The Zoya Factor including Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan, Sanjay Kapoor and Angad Bedi were also present at the screening. Both the producers of the film, Pooja Shetty and Aarti Shetty, and the director Abhishek Sharma was also present.

The cast has been promoting the film in a unique and proactive way. Sonam Kapoor has decided that she will only wear red for the promotions, keeping with the concept of the film that revolves around superstitions and luck. During this special screening for cricketers, she wore a red pantsuit and looked gorgeous in it.

The Zoya Factor is the story of an advertising professional, Zoya Solanki, who meets the Indian cricket team and its captain, Nikhil Khoda, played by Dulquer Salmaan. Her meeting with the team starts raining luck on the team during the World Cup. The film is based on Anuja Chauhan's novel by the same name.

The Zoya Factor is being directed by Abhishek Sharma, and Fox Star Hindi is producing it. The film is slated to release on September 20, 2019.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates