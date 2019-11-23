Ajit Pawar has backstabbed Maharashtra, says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said that Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Ajit Pawar had stabbed Sena in the back and backstabbed the people of Maharashtra by joining hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a shocking twist, Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as chief minister of Maharashtra on Saturday morning and Ajit Pawar was appointed as his deputy. Raut said that the state would never forgive Ajit Pawar for this act.

"Ajit Pawar has stabbed Shiv Sena in the back. Joining hands with the BJP to form the government is betrayal. Ajit Pawar's decision does not have the approval of NCP chief Sharad Pawar," Raut told PTI.

He added that Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar are in touch and will meet today. They will address the media together at 12.30pm.

Today 12.30

joint press conference

by Sharad pawar and Uddhav Thackeray

Y B Chvan prathisthan — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) November 23, 2019

