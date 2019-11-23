Ajit Pawar's decision to side with BJP his own, not of NCP: Sharad Pawar
Sharad Pawar justified Ajit Pawar's action on Twitter.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said Ajit Pawar's decision to support the BJP was his own and not that of the party.
Ajit Pawar's decision to support the BJP to form the Maharashtra Government is his personal decision and not that of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).— Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) November 23, 2019
We place on record that we do not support or endorse this decision of his.
"Ajit Pawar's decision to support the BJP to form the Maharashtra Government is his personal decision and not that of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). We place on record that we do not support or endorse this decision of his," Pawar tweeted.
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Sharad Pawar backs Bhujbal, says party will fight legal battle