MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Ajit Pawar's decision to side with BJP his own, not of NCP: Sharad Pawar

Updated: Nov 23, 2019, 10:05 IST | PTI | Mumbai

Sharad Pawar justified Ajit Pawar's action on Twitter.

Sharad Pawar
Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said Ajit Pawar's decision to support the BJP was his own and not that of the party.

"Ajit Pawar's decision to support the BJP to form the Maharashtra Government is his personal decision and not that of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). We place on record that we do not support or endorse this decision of his," Pawar tweeted.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

sharad pawarajit pawarnationalist congress partybharatiya janata partymumbai news

Sharad Pawar backs Bhujbal, says party will fight legal battle

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK